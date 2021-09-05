Indonesian president Covid certificate leaked

JAKARTA: Indonesians expressed concerns over the security of their personal medical data on Saturday after the president’s coronavirus vaccine certificate was leaked and a large test app also appeared compromised.

Indonesia has a weak cyber security record, with poor online literacy and frequent leaks previously.

Joko Widodo’s vaccine certificate -- which circulated online, showing his censored ID number and vaccination times -- was leaked by users who found his data on official vaccine-monitoring app PeduliLindungi, the government said.