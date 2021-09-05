Suspect thrashed after citizen foils mugging bid

A citizen foiled a robbery attempt and caught a suspected street criminal in an area of the Korangi district on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place within the limits of the Zaman Town police station, where two suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to loot a citizen at gunpoint. The citizen offered resistance and managed to catch one of the suspects, while his companion managed to flee. A crowd of people also gathered at the spot and beat him up badly.

Later, police arrived at the scene, took the custody of the injured robber and shifted him to hospital.