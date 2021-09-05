PTI berates Sindh government for failure to dispose of rainwater

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leaders on Saturday visited different areas of Karachi to review the post-rain situation in the city.

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Saeed Afridi and other PTI leaders visited New Karachi, Liaquatabad, Garden, Banaras and other areas and expressed concern over accumulation of rainwater on roads, streets and houses.

Sheikh said that residents of many localities of the city were facing problems due to poor drainage system and accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads and streets.

He said it was a matter of grave concern that sewage was accumulated in a government primary school in Khamiso Brohi village in North Karachi. He said that due to negligence of relevant authorities, the school building was in a dilapidated state and the lives of over 200 children studying in the school were in danger, particularly after accumulation of sewage-mixed rainwater there.

Due to negligence of the education department, the school had become a gathering place for drug addicts, Sheikh said. He added that the school was situated in the village where people voted for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) but its leadership had done nothing for its voters.

The PTI leader remarked that the PPP-led Sindh government had damaged the basic infrastructure of the economic hub of the country and residents of Karachi were facing hardships but Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Murtaza Wahab was doing photo sessions on Sharea Faisal.

A downpour for 10 minutes had flooded the metropolis and sewage-mixed water could not be drained out from several areas of Karachi, Sheikh lamented. He said the chief minister, the KMC administrator or any other public office holder of the ruling party did not even pay a visit to affected areas.

During the visit to the Liaquatabad Sector 10 underpass where flow of traffic was severely hampered due to inundation, he censured the PPP government for its failure to timely make arrangements for the disposal of rainwater.

He said the provincial government had not cleared 500 small rain drains of the city and people were facing difficulties due to its apathy and negligence. He added that the federal government, in the meantime, had fulfilled its commitment as three major rainwater drains were cleared and even compensation to affected households was paid.

The Sindh Assembly opposition leader also paid a visit to Garden-Banaras road that was recently constructed with federal funds. He said that in the past, that road got flooded after rains and movement of traffic was impossible.

The federal government provided funds for the reconstruction of the road and allied structures and now traffic could be seen moving on the road without any obstruction, he said thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan for the project.

MPA Saeed Afridi speaking at the occasion lambasted the Sindh government for ignoring the plight of the Karachiites and said that underpasses and other roads and streets were under water but administrative officers and PPP leadership were seen nowhere.