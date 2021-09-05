Covid kills 11 more, infects another 990 in Sindh

Eleven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 990 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,955 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 17,007 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 990 people, or six per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,612,605 tests, which have resulted in 436,957 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 48,354 people across the province are currently infected: 47,474 are in self-quarantine at home, 40 at isolation centres and 840 at hospitals, while 744 patients are in critical condition, of whom 64 are on life support.

He added that 587 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 381,648, which shows the recovery rate to be 87.3 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 990 fresh cases of Sindh, 412 (or 42 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 205 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 65 from District Central, 54 from District Malir, 38 from District South, 26 from District West and 24 from District Korangi.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.