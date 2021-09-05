JI women wing holds World Hijab Day walk

Jamaat-e-Islami women wing Karachi chief Asma Safeer has said Muslim women have been denied the right to wear hijab in certain western societies in the name of women’s rights and liberalism, which has ruined both the family system and the society there.

The JI’s women wing organised a walk from Tahir Villa Chowrangi to Ayesha Manzil to observe World Hijab Day on Saturday.

“Hijab and purdah [veil] are in fact real assets of women which no one can bar them from practising,” JI Gulberg Town nazim Farooq Naimatulah said.

He said they stood in solidarity with women who had been facing such discriminatory behaviour across the world for following their religious and social responsibilities.

Safeer said the hijab culture was the need of every society, emphasising that hijab was not a threat but protection for women. She asked the NGOs to give up their resistance to wearing of hijab by Muslim women.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Friday, JI women wing central secretary general Durdana Siddiqui, told a press conference that the government should introduce a hijab culture in the country, ensure dignity and provide protection to women at workplaces.