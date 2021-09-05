Sindh govt plans special radio broadcasts for farmers

The Sindh government has announced the launch of special radio broadcasts for farmers in three major districts of the province.

A handout issued on Friday quoted Adviser to Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan, as saying that the special radio transmission had been launched in the districts of Hyderabad, Larkana and Khairpur.

The regional directors of the agriculture departments in these three cities will supervise the radio transmission for the farmers.

The agriculture adviser said the radio transmission would be used to provide updates to the farmers about the weather situation, the availability of irrigation water, and the most suitable agricultural crops for their areas. The radio broadcast is of one-hour duration, which will be aired daily.

Wassan said the agriculture department had also launched a drive to help out the underprivileged dwellers of Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mithi areas in Thar to domestically grow vegetables to overcome food shortages in their native towns.

He said the destitute women of these areas who worked as the workers in the agricultural sector had been provided with 1500 kitchen gardening kits for the purpose.

He said the programme was being executed to provide free of charge assistance to the deserving women to utilise whatever space was available within their homes to grow vegetables.

He said the programme to distribute kitchen gardening kits would soon be expanded to 500 more villages in Sindh. He said the beneficiaries of the programme had been consuming their domestic vegetable produce for their own daily kitchen needs but they would also be using the same for increasing their earnings.