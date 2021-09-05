Brownlee hopes Olympics buzz continues in Super League

LONDON: Jonny Brownlee hopes triathlon’s Olympic buzz will continue when the stars of Tokyo compete in the Super League Championship Series in London today (Sunday).

Brownlee, Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jess Learmonth, who teamed up to win gold for Britain in the mixed relay in the Japanese capital, will all be in action in the event at West India Quay. The relay made its Games debut this summer as one of a number of new mixed events and was a big hit — something that came as a welcome surprise to Brownlee.

He told the PA news agency: “We didn’t quite realise the impact the mixed team relay had and the amount of people that watched it. We were kind of in our own little bubble in Tokyo. It wasn’t until I got home I realised how popular it was. It was absolutely amazing.

“You’ve got different audiences — you’ve got the triathlon audience, who are always going to watch it, then you’ve got the general sports people and the people who aren’t even sports fans, and I think the mixed team relay captured all of them.

“People turned it on and were like, ‘Wow I really like this’. I’ve had loads of people come up to me in the street, in the supermarket, and say they’ve never watched triathlon before and they absolutely loved it.”

Sunday’s race will be the first time Super League has hosted a Championship Series event in the UK, and Brownlee expects the format to be popular both live and on TV.