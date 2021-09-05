Instead of proving itself a cheap and reliable courier service, Pakistan Post has lost its status in the country. Post boxes have been removed from the city, and post offices are far away. Most people prefer using private courier services. In case a person misplaces an item, finders are normally directed to deposit the item at the nearest Pakistan Post office but now they end up having to send it through private courier services, which are reliable but expensive. The authorities concerned should work to establish Pakistan Post as a cheap and reliable service.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana