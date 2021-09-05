EVM testing

This refers to the editorial ‘Electronic voting’ (September 4). The government is determined to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the 2023 general elections; however, the opposition has expressed its reservations and has strongly opposed EVMs despite the fact that they are used in various countries. The following two measures can be undertaken to ensure that the EVMs are free of rigging.

First, in case any EVM breaks down in any polling station, the entire system should be switched off and the entire polling staff should leave the booth till the EVM is made operational. Second, to avoid any chances of double voting, a computerised national identity card (CNIC) swiping machine should be placed at all polling stations where voters should swipe their CNICs which should immediately be blocked for 24 hours. Lastly, we can test-run the EVMs in the upcoming cantonment board elections that will be held in 42 cantonments on September 12, in Karachi. This will be a great opportunity to see how well EVMs work and what issues need to be addressed.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi