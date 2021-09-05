Gas issues

As winter draws in, a decision by the Sui Southern Gas Company leads to the very real fear of a severe gas crisis somewhere in the middle of September, which could extend longer into the winter. The board of governors of the SSGC has decided they do not want to retain the bigger floating gas storage facility maintained by Engro to provide LNG to its system, and has instead recalled the original smaller unit back to work which had been on dry docking since June 29 for repair. This has been done due to legal issues and demands not acceptable to the SSGC. There are now fears that as the transfer between the two gas storage units takes place at the port in Karachi, there will be a period of about three to four days, during which a severe shortage of gas could be experienced, and this could affect areas beyond Sindh.

The difficulty also appears to extend to the failure of NAB to give a green signal to the Energy Division to handle the gas shortage as envisaged originally by Engro and the other organisations. The issue is that this is becoming a rather common problem. The precise details are not in question here and those need to be handled and discussed by experts. The issue is that the failure to devise policies in time which can ensure a continuous supply of gas affects the population of the country, with ordinary citizens suffering domestically, as well as companies facing gas shortages which reduce production and make it harder to keep up their usual running. These matters need to be sorted out well in time with the cooperation of all the entities involved in the complex business of providing gas to the country from the Engro terminal and from floating facilities, which the commercial organisation also wishes to earn from by sending overseas. It is imperative that we work out how to manage energy and how to prevent the kind of shortages that over the last years we have faced consistently. Much damage and much bad will has been caused by them as well as setting up conflicts between various organisations and causing a huge amount of grievance to people. It is believed this decision will result in a shortage of gas in the country, which could have been averted had decisions been made in a more sensible and more timely fashion.

This is a familiar pattern. It is time we worked out how to manage the supply of LNG into the country and how to manage gas flow, so that it can be kept at a regular and consistent basis, supplying the vital fuel required to produce electricity as well as fuel other commodities and other areas of work. If these matters are not worked out, the continued energy crisis will cripple the country and leave many suffering. We have already seen protests over gas shortages, notably during the winter months. It seems that this year a new gas crisis could be imminent once more causing issues, at least for some period of time.