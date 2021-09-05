Afghan effort should be to avert humanitarian catastrophe: Moazzam

LONDON: High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan has shared Pakistan’s perspective on Afghanistan with BBC Radio4’s flagship programme ‘Today’ and stressed the effort at this point should be to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and pre-empt the mass exodus of refugees.

According to a press release issued on Friday, he said stressed on the need for the international community to stay constructively engaged with Afghanistan keeping in view the ground realities.

Pakistan is doing everything possible to help evacuate diplomats, NGO workers, journalists and foreign nationals from Afghanistan. A large number are being facilitated on a daily basis, he said.

He underscored that Pakistan is already hosting four million Afghan refugees and does not possess the capacity to take in more. The Covid-19 pandemic has made matters worse. In order to regulate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Pakistan has been fencing it for some years, and has completed 97 per cent of the task.

The High Commissioner stated that Pakistan had consistently maintained that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, and that a political settlement is the only viable option.

Pakistan’s requests of the new Taliban regime were the same as those of the international community, i.e., that the future dispensation should be broad-based and inclusive, and that human rights including women rights should be respected.

On the question of recognition, he clarified that Pakistan had not made the decision to recognise the next Taliban government. Pakistan is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with friends and partners in the international community in this regard, he said.