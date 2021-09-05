Four die in rain related incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: At least four people were killed in Karachi in rain-related incidents overnight, as the city continued to experience intermittent spells of heavy showers on Saturday.

According to Geo News, the rains were part of a monsoon system that was present in the south-southeast of the city. Rescue officials said one of the four victims was a four-year-old girl, who died of electrocution when she was playing outside her house in the rain. They said the other three victims also fell victim to electrocution.

Immediately after the rain started, power outages were reported in multiple areas of the city as electricity supply to more than 270 feeders was reportedly suspended. There were also reports of gridlocks on main thoroughfares of the city.

Furthermore, rainwater had accumulated at different locations of the city’s main Shahrah-e-Faisal, hampering the flow of traffic and causing impediments for commuters.