People’s problems

The current government came to power in 2018 with claims of changing the fate of the nation, but after three years the situation does not seem very rosy. There are various problems faced by the people, including skyrocketing prices. The government is also spending debt money on projects such as Ehsaas, which does not generate revenue.

The rising dollar rates and fuel prices, and inflation have made the situation worse. Moreover, it is quite surprising that despite the Rs1.1 trillion package unveiled last year for Karachi’s transformation, progress is yet to be seen. The prime minister should not make hollow promises.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu