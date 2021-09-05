Army finish National Shooting with 18 gold medals

KARACHI: The Army finished the 28th National Shooting Championship with 18 gold medals at the Army Marksman Unit in Jhelum on Saturday.

Army topped the medals table with 18 gold, 15 silver, and six bronze medals. Defending champions Navy took second position with 13 gold, 11 silver, and 13 bronze medals. WAPDA stood third with one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals. PAF with two silver and seven bronze medals took fourth position. Sindh were fifth with one silver and one bronze medal. FRA stood sixth with one silver medal. Punjab with one bronze medal finished last.

The events of Center Fire Pistol and Prone Rifle (W) were held on the last day.

In the individual category of Center fire Pistol event, Army’s Khalil Akhtar scored 572 points to win the gold medal. Navy’s Abdul Quddus scored 571 points to claim silver medal and bronze medal went to Army’s Kabir for scoring 570 points.

In the team category of the said event, Navy scored 1707 points for gold, Army took silver with 1694 points, and PAF scored 1624 points to take bronze medal.

In the individual category of the Prone Rifle event for women, Navy’s Nadira Raees scored 610.7 points to grab the gold medal. Navy’s Mehwish Saeed scored 598.5 points for silver medal and bronze medal went to WAPDA’s Adiba Abrar for scoring 596.3 points.