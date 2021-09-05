Unprecedented number of rooms booked for Pak-NZ series

ISLAMABAD: Three floors and over 225 rooms at a seven-star hotel have been allocated to team members, officials and support staff for the ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand starting at the Pindi Stadium on September 17.

New Zealand cricketers are due to arrive in the city on September 11 but before that Pakistan cricketers will be seen occupying the hotel rooms. “Around 220 rooms on three different floors have been allocated for the bio secure environment,” one of the hotel executives told ‘The News’. “These rooms and floors are solely meant for the cricket series between Pakistan and New Zealand. We have never booked rooms in such a number on any occasion. All three floors will be part of a bio secure bubble,” he added.

He confirmed that all the staff members working on these floors would be part of the bubble. “The hotel staff will also be part of the bio secure bubble. These staff members will serve teams and stay within the same secure environment till the departure of the teams to Lahore,” the official said.

Since players’ families have also been allowed to stay at the hotel, booking of the hotel rooms has increased accordingly.

“These floors have a separate gym and all other related facilities required for players including meeting and dining rooms,” the hotel executive said.

Meanwhile, all Pakistan probable players and support staff members are to be tested for Covid-19 on Sunday (today) at their homes. These players will have to stay in quarantine for the next three days at home before checking in at the hotel on September 8 where members will undergo repeated Covid-19 tests for the next three days. The Pakistan team starts training the next day on arrival at the hotel. New Zealand cricketers on the other hand are to arrive in the wee hours on September 12. Following a couple of days in quarantine, the team will practise at the Pindi Stadium.

Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq who tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday in Jamaica is due back on Sunday. He will join the team on September 9 in Islamabad.

Special security measures are in place for the teams’ travel from hotel to ground and back. “The 111 Brigade will be looking after the security in coordination with law enforcing agencies,” a board official said. “All measures which were adopted for the Sri Lanka and South Africa teams will be there with one change that this time around 25 percent of the total capacity crowd will also be there at the Stadium watching teams in action,” he added.