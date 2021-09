Aqil re-elected PWF chairman

ISLAMABAD: Syed Aqil Shah was re-elected as the chairman Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) unanimously during the General Council meeting held in Peshawar on Saturday.

Abdul Mobeen Ch was elected as the president.

Other office bearers are Arshad Sattar (vice-president working), Col Sadaf Akram, Tariq Aziz and Mohammad Saleem (all vice-presidents), Mohammad Riaz (secretary), Manzoor Kakar (associate secretary), Ghulam Fareed (treasurer).

Executive members are Irfan Shiraz, Mukhtar Ahmad, Asghar Ali and Irshad Durani.