LRC observes defence day with seven cup races today

LAHORE: The Lahore Race Club will be remembering the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces with seven races in the first winter meeting on Sunday (today).

All the seven are cup races and are from 900 metres to 1200 metres distance but of different classes and divisions.

These cup races as acceptances with order of running are named after Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz, Sarwar Shaheed, Rashid Minhas, Shabbir Sharif, Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, Raja Aziz Bhatti and Muhammad Akram.

The first race is Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup. This Class-VII and Division-V is the maiden race of 900 metres in which there are 14 horses. From among them Slightly Dangerous is favourite and Sher Shah Bhakkar and German Star are likely to win places.

The field also has Umer Princess, Duchess, Maxi Million, Hi Sweety, Nalain Princess, Galactic Choice, Shining Armour, Gold, Revolver, It's Me and Professor.

The second cup race is named after Muhammad Sarwar and is of Class-VI and Division-IV & V. Chhota Dera is favourite and Trick Or Treat and Bright Bomber are likely to win places. The field also has Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, Chan Pari, Big Foot, Owais-e-Bhakkar, Gifts of Gold, Merchant of Venus, Neeli The Great, Silver Moon, Chhota Pathan and Lucky Time.

The Rashid Minhas Cup is a Class-VII and Division-III race of 100 metres. All the eyes are on Hide Out for win and Qamar Choice and Jalpana Prince for places. The others in the lineup are Codes Cracker, Finisher, Wind Talker, Master Prince and Jee Aya Nu.

In Shabbir Sharif Cup, Samsa is the favourite. The places may be taken by Raining Fairy and Sky Active. The field also includes Amazing Lips, Young Gun, Gondal Prince and Believe Me.

The Tufail Muhammad race of 1200 metres has Amazing Runner as the favourite. Surkhab and Nayel are likely to win places. The others are Gondal Gift, Welldone Pakistan, Miss World, JF Thunder, Galactic Song and Remember Me.

The Raja Aziz Bhatti race is of Class-VI and Division-II. This 1200 metres distance race points towards Sitara Princess for win and Champion of Mind and Follow My Lady for places. The remaining entries are Ibram Prince, Salam-e-Haider, Gondal Choice, Common Champion, The Great Shah, Statue of Liberty, Danzora, Raksh, Gun Metal, Madhuri Dixit and Salam-e-Lahore.

The seventh and final cup race is named after Akram Shaheed. This Class-VII and Division-IV race has nine entries. The favourite is Hidden Prince. Ayyan Beauty and Silken Blackare are expected to take places. The field is completed by Golden Pound, Taha Princess, Safdar Princess, Faizi Choice, Ask Me and Zaman Sahib.