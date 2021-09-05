Kunieda strikes gold as pandemic Games lauded

TOKYO: Wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda claimed gold for Japan, as the successful staging of the Games was lauded as “remarkable” on Saturday’s penultimate day of Paralympics action in Tokyo.

Top seed Kunieda, who has won 45 Grand Slam titles in his storied career, was looking to reclaim the Paralympic singles crown he won in 2008 and 2012.

And he did not disappoint in the final against the Netherlands’ Tom Egberink, dispatching the number eight seed 6-1, 6-2 in 1hr, 18min.

He looked skywards after Egberink hit the net on match point, then sobbed before embracing his opponent.

“I feel like I’m still in a dream,” he said.

Kunieda, who had missed out on a doubles bronze the previous night, said his quarter-final loss at the 2016 Rio Games had haunted him to the point where he thought about retiring.

“I gave everything for this day, and I’m glad it’s paid off,” he said.

Bronze went to Gordon Reid, who beat Alfie Hewett 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 just a day after the British pair had teamed up to win doubles silver.

Earlier in the day, Hannah Cockroft and Nick Mayhugh enjoyed yet more success on the athletics track, with Britain’s Cockroft winning the seventh Paralympic gold of her career.

“Hurricane Hannah” clocked 1min 48.99sec in the T34 800m, obliterating her own Paralympic record set in Rio by almost 12 seconds.

“I don’t think it will ever sink in,” Cockroft said of winning her second Tokyo gold to go with her three golds won at Rio 2016 and two from London 2012.

“Not many athletes get the privilege of doing this for 10 years or get to stand on the podium that many times.”

American Mayhugh smashed his own world record, set only the day before, to take gold in the men’s T37 200m in 21.91sec.

“I know I’ll never be able to run 9.5 for the 100m, but I want to be the Usain Bolt of the Paralympics,” said the former footballer, who claimed his third Tokyo gold.

International Paralympic Committee spokesperson Craig Spence hailed “an amazing team effort” that enabled the Games to take place in a pandemic.

“It’s remarkable. There were doubts in the past two years when I thought these Games weren’t going to happen,” Spence told reporters.

“We took inspiration from our athletes. They seem to make the impossible possible. The sporting performances have been out of this world.”