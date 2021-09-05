Irish cyclist Dan Martin announces retirement

PARIS: Dan Martin who won stages on all three of cycling’s Grand Tours announced he would retire at the end of 2021 after 14 years as a professional.

Martin was the first major signing for Israel Cycling Academy and in their colours in May won a stage on the Giro d’Italia to add to two each on the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana.

He also won two of cycling’s monuments (ultra-long one-day races), Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Il Lombardia.

Martin released a lengthy statement on Twitter on Saturday explaining the sense of fun had gone from cycling, for him, and he wished to be a better father and partner while focussing on a business venture.

“I will always be a cyclist, I won’t hang up my bike, just my racing number,” said the father of two-year-old twins who is married to distance runner Jess Martin.