PCB names Cricket Associations squads for 2021-22 domestic season

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the six Cricket Associations squads for the 2021-22 domestic season.

The Board said that each squad was selected by the head coach, chairperson and chief executive of the respective Cricket Association in the presence of the national men’s chief selector Muhammad Wasim, High Performance Director Nadeem Khan, Domestic Cricket General Manager Junaid Zia, and chief executives of the other Cricket Associations as observers.

Each Cricket Association squad comprises 40 players, 32 of which will be awarded domestic contracts, to be announced in due course. Every Cricket Association will name 16 players ahead of the First XI and Second XI tournaments. These players can be transferred between the two teams.

“While majority of players from the 2020-21 domestic season were retained, the gaps in each of the six sides were plugged with top performers of the City Cricket Association tournaments, after head coaches had a close look at them in the pre-season training camps that were held last week at each of the six Cricket Associations,” the Board said.

This move is in line with the PCB’s policy of incentivising and rewarding top performers at each rung of domestic cricket and setting a clear pathway for graduation to the next level.

Balochistan’s squad includes 55 percent local players, which is a jump by 10 percent from the last season as the PCB continues its efforts to develop the game in the province.

In line with the promotion of the sport in the province, the PCB will commence the 2021-22 season from Quetta’s picturesque Bugti Stadium with the Cricket Associations T20 tournament starting September on 15.

The six squads will gather at the major centres in their jurisdictions for the pre-season camp from Sunday (today).

Balochistan will have their camp at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium, Central Punjab at LCCA Ground, Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Northern at House of Northern, Islamabad, Sindh at National Stadium, Karachi, and Southern Punjab at Multan Cricket Stadium.

It is pertinent to mention here that centrally-contracted cricketers will be made part of the final squads of their respective associations before the event. So far the PCB has not made any centrally-contracted player part of any squad.