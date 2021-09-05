Environmental hypocrisy

LAHORE: The government policies governing the ever-increasing environmental crimes are deeply contradictory, but no one seems bothered.

The expensive electric vehicles are allowed at nominal or zero rate; whereas chimneys of numerous industrial units emit smoke 24/7 each equivalent to emissions of 1,000 cars. The federal cabinet expressed grave concern over normal polluting cars but looks the other way when it comes to implementing environmental standards in industries.

Whenever someone takes action against them the entire industrial sector protests and asks to be given some time for compliance. This has been going on for over a decade and we are taxing the health of our workers. It is a common knowledge that industries throw their toxic wastes in the water channels (in canals and rivers and the sea that is the dumping ground for all filth. Disposing these effluents in a rightful way would not cost much. The lawmakers that get funds for development can easily build common effluent treatment plants with these funds to clean our water channels. The industries must upgrade their equipment to drastically reduce emission of smoke.

The federal cabinet should take these issues as seriously as it took the case of electric cars. Electric cars would heavily burden our foreign exchange reserves, while improving industrial pollution would vastly increase the health of the entire population besides improving the productivity of the workers. Even the electric car users would face these environmental hazards spread all around. Recently the federal cabinet has been approached by a federal minister to allow clearance of coal through normal KPT terminals because there is congestion at the dedicated coal clearance terminal at Port Qasim.

This issue erupts every now and then. The authorities should first evaluate the situation. The dedicated terminal is a state-of-the-art facility that has ensured handling of coal in the most suitable way. Its handling capacity is 12,000 tons per year. Currently it handles 8,000 tons of coal or dirty cargo per annum. It is operating below its installed capacity. The problem lies with unregulated import of coal.

Sometimes when the coal prices are lower the cement sector (mostly they import coal or Sahiwal coal plant) imports a higher quantity of the commodity. That delays clearance as the terminal could clear two ships a day. The delay in fact is not the main reason for demanding clearance at non-dedicated terminals. The coal importers preferred KPT as its charges were a little lower because of its outdated equipment and no arrangement to capture coal dust through sprinkling. Now the coal imports have increased substantially.

The companies importing coal are facing some delays in clearance at the dedicated terminal. The delays in clearance are much less than the delays faced by other cargoes. The federal government should analyse the reason for higher charges that besides modern equipment has to share its revenues with the Port Qasim Authority. This was part of the agreement. If the government is serious in helping the coal importers it should reduce its revenue share in cargo handling and pass it on to the coal importers. After all, the federal government has forfeited its hefty import revenue on imports of electric vehicles to reduce pollution.

As far as export of cement is concerned it is not linked to the coal rates that are globally high and impact the cost of cement manufacturers operating abroad. The domestic cement consumption is increasing at an extraordinary pace. The cement exports were down when a year back the rupee was appreciating.

Exports would pick up now as the rupee is depreciating. We should not compromise our environmental goals just to lower the costs. Ninety percent of cement is consumed in the domestic market and the manufacturers are somehow keeping the rates very high. Pollution is the cause of dirtiness spread all over the country. We are not lifting and disposing of filth. The filth finds its way into water channels (that is besides the effluent dumped by industries). The germs that breed in the filth are the cause of numerous ailments. The encroachments are another cause of pollution as it is not possible to clean an encroached place.

The state should pay attention to these causes of pollution instead of going back to old ways by allowing clearance of coal at non-dedicated terminals. The Supreme Court through an order restricted the clearance of coal cargo through the dedicated terminal.