SUKKUR: The railway’s up-track had been suspended for train service due to derailment of a cargo train at Mando Dero near Rohri Railways Station in Sukkur.

Reports said a loaded cargo train bound for Punjab from Karachi was derailed, when it was crossing Mando Dero near Rohri Railways Station.

The derailment caused suspension of the train services for up-track. The railways authorities said after two hours the train services was restored and had removed the bogies.