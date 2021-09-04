 
Saturday September 04, 2021
Punjab ACE to have officers from other depts

Our Correspondent
Saturday, Sep 04, 2021
LAHORE: Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab, Irum Bukhari has said that officers from other departments would be posted against vacant posts of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE).

She was chairing a meeting in this regard at Civil Secretariat on Friday. ACE director general, secretaries for services, prosecution, housing and officers of communication & works and irrigation departments attended the meeting. The ACS said the officers of BS-17 and BS-18 would be posted in the ACE and in order to improve the department’s capability, Xens, SDOs, Sub-Engineers and Law Officers would be posted. “It is needed to formulate a policy to overcome officers’ shortage in future” she observed and directed the ACE director general to prepare a draft in this regard.

