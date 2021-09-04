NCOC announces new restrictions in 24 districts countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday decided to impose new restrictions in selected districts, including the federal capital, with high disease prevalence in order to contain the further spread of COVID-19, from September 4 (today) to 12.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the NCOC during which Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed by Minister for Planning Asad Umar on the COVID-19 situation in the country. According to the NCOC announcement, the meeting took stock of current disease situation in different districts and admissions in hospitals. “The prime minister accorded approval to non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to 24 districts with high disease prevalence. The districts where the NPIs would be implemented include Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Sheikhupura. The additional NPIs would also be implemented in Haripur, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Abbottabad, Peshawar and Islamabad.

The measures include the closure of the educational intuitions, restrictions on inter-city transport in districts/cities where the disease is more prevalent and ban on all indoor and outdoor events. However, outdoor wedding events would be allowed with a maximum of 300 guests, whereas a ban on indoor gyms would also be implemented.

The NCOC in its special guidelines under the Obligatory Regime for Vaccination to overcome the deadly contagious disease announced that non-vaccinated individuals would not be allowed to avail many services after September 15.

The NCOC only a week back announced that a single dose vaccination would be necessary for travelling on highways and motorways after September 15, while after October 15, no one would be allowed to use motorways without full vaccination.

It was also decided to make vaccination mandatory for air travel after September 30, while those working in transportation of educational institutions must take their doses before September 30.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's COVID-19 graph has been showing a declining trend as the country has mostly been recording less than 4,000 daily infections all of this week. Pakistan registered 3,787 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours after 59,745 tests were taken, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,171,578, the NCOC data showed on Friday.

The number of active coronavirus cases has been declining for the last three days. The active cases fell to 90,076 Friday. The positivity rate was recorded at 6.33 percent. With 57 more deaths, the death toll crossed the 26,000 mark and now stands at 26,035, according to the NCOC stats. The country’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases. Over 6,595 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the number of Pakistan's cumulative recoveries to 1,055,467.

Pakistan is reporting 3,911 new infections on average each day, 67 percent of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17. The country has administered at least 58,156,714 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 13.4 percent of the country’s population.