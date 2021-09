SUKKUR: A man committed suicide in Nawabshah over some domestic issues, while two others drowned in the Indus River near Hala, district Matiari, on Friday.

According to reports, a man Qalandar Bakhsh shot himself dead in Ghipchani town, Nawabshah. The deceased committed suicide over some domestic issues, said the victim’s brother. However, police were investigating cause of the death. Respectively, two persons, Rehman and Kashif, drowned in the Indus River near Halla in Matiari district.