‘Afghan male, female doctors, paramedics resume duties’

ISLAMABAD: Female doctors, health workers and paramedics have started their routine duties in Afghanistan. According to the information on Friday, the lady healthcare workers were seen ministering to the male and female patients. Earlier, the health sector witnessed shortage of medical practitioners and staff after the then President Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan followed by the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

However, keeping in view the said situation, the Taliban spokesperson encouraged the healthcare workers, particularly females, to resume their duties. The Health Department of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in a statement last Friday, advised all health employees, including female, to resume their routine duties in the respective health centres. They would not face any hurdle in their duties, it further said.