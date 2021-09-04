World should laud Pak efforts for Afghan stability: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said Pakistan is making all efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan but the world powers should also come forward and play their due role.Speaking at a daylong conference on “Building Afghanistan Together" organized by the Pak-Afghan Youth Forum here, he said the stability of Afghanistan is a big challenge not only for Pakistan but for the entire world and the champions of human rights should fulfill their responsibilities in averting a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He advised the international community not to repeat the mistake of the 1980s by abandoning Afghanistan again, otherwise this vacuum would result in a bigger crisis. He said the people of Afghanistan would decide about their future government but the entire world should support them in restoration of normalcy. Presently, Pakistan's focus is that the Afghan soil should not be used against any country. During the past four decades, Afghanistan was at war and there was much bloodshed.

Those who stayed in Afghanistan for 20 years also have responsibility in restoration of durable peace and tranquility in the war-torn country, he remarked. The minister said India has been playing the role of a spoiler as it is interfering in Pakistan's internal affairs and sponsoring terrorist activities through its intelligence agency RAW.

He said there is no justification for Indian propaganda against Pakistan on the Afghan issue as Islamabad has always tried for peaceful settlement of the issue and installation of an inclusive dispensation in Kabul.

He said that since 1980, Pakistan has been hosting over 3.5 million Afghan refugees and since 2001, Pakistanis offered sacrifice of over 80 thousand people in war against terrorism, adding that Pakistan suffered over $150 billion losses in economic terms due to this war. He said when operations were launched in Swat and Waziristan to flush out terrorists, tens of thousands of internal displacements took place.

He said the world community should acknowledge Pakistan's sacrifices in this war. He said the Pakistan government has cooperated in the evacuation process from Kabul and the Pakistan International Airlines was on the forefront in shifting foreign nationals and journalists from Kabul. The PIA airlifted a WHO medical consignment to Mazar-e-Sharif through a special flight that is a laudable step.