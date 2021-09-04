Two women die of dengue in Darband

MANSEHRA: Two women have died of the dengue virus in the Darband town situated at the bank of Indus River considered to be the breeding ground for the mosquito larva.

“The Health Department has not taken any step as two women died and hundreds of other people have been suffering because of this mosquito-borne disease,” Liaqat Khan, an ex-district councilor, told reporters in Darband on Friday.

Led by Liaqat Khan, a group of locals said that if the district health department didn’t take prompt measures to contain the spread of dengue virus, more and more people would contract the disease.

“There is no isolation ward at the only rural health Centre in Darband as the district health officer didn’t take remedial measures despite a group of locals met and informed him about such a grim situation there,” Khan said. He said that most of the dengue-infected people were getting treatment at their homes after getting checked up at the private clinics and hospitals. Dr Nazeer, the head of the Rural Health Centre in Darband, when contacted said the health facility was not offering the hospitalising facility being a day health services provider.

“Two women, one was being treated at our facility and another one at a private clinic have died of this mosquito-borne disease,” he said. Dr Nazeer said that around 40 percent of patients taken to the out-patient-department of the facility were suffering from the dengue. “We have been providing medicines and complete blood count tests services free of cost,” he said.