SC orders audit of Old Golf and Country Club

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Friday took strong exception to non-issuance of tender regarding lease of Old Golf and Country Club and directed Auditor General for Pakistan to conduct audit of the club. The court also directed a private company to complete the audit of the club.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen, another member of the bench, observed that tenders for leasing out the club were not issued for the last two-and-a-half years.

The judge observed that after his appointment, the advisor started granting honorary membership of the club.

Acting Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial observed that political interference has greatly affected the old management system of the club.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (an indefinite period) after directing the Auditor General for Pakistan to conduct audit of the club.

The court questioned under what law the federal minister appointed Shah Rukh as his advisor for Golf Club. Secretary Railways had told the court that the Railways minister had appointed Shah Rukh as his advisor in the best interest of Golf Club.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that the appointments for the administration of Old Golf Club would be made on court direction.

Last year in June, the court had declared null and void the lease of Railway-owned land used for developing the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in Lahore and directed Pakistan Railways to assume its control.

In 2011, Ishaq Khan Khakwani, former MNA and Dr Mubashir Hassan, founder member of the PPP, had filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3), challenging the lease agreement, involving 1,128 kanals of prime land of the Pakistan Railways, situated in the heart of Lahore city, executed between the Government and a Malaysian consortium associated by two Pakistan’s Lahore-based companies - Husnain Construction Company (Pvt) Ltd and Unicon Consulting Service (Pvt) Ltd.