WHO endorses work of PBM

ISLAMABAD: World Health Organisation (WHO) further strengthened ties with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM),, while endorsing the organisation’s initiatives in the field of social protection. Dr. Palitha Mahipala, WHO representative in Pakistan, during his meeting with Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, received a detailed briefing about the ongoing social welfare missions.

Dr. Maryam Mallick, Technical Advisors for Disability and Rehabilitation of WHO in Pakistan also attended the meeting. It is the first ever visit by the head of any International organisation to PBM. Managing Director PBM highlighted the multi-dimensional tasks of the organisation linked to poverty reduction, under the aegis of Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Programme.

These measures includes empowering the poor women, provision of education to the street and laborer children, funding the poor patients for their medical treatment, awarding educational stipends to the deserving student to complete their higher education, rehabilitative measures for the persons with disabilities, care for widows & orphan, provision of Cochlear Implants to the deaf and mute children and so on.

Malik Zaheer Abbas, while drawing attention towards ‘Panahgah’ and ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soey’ initiative, told that daily wagers, laborers, unemployed, poor and transit passengers, attendants of the patients and other needy persons are the beneficiaries of these projects and meals is also being provided through the mobile food trucks to the deserving persons of the country. Emphasising the need of collective efforts in humanitarian assistance, Managing Director PBM expressed his gratitude to WHO representative in Pakistan for supporting PBM in various fields. He also desired for more technical and fiscal support to meet the challenges ahead linked with poverty.

WHO representative in Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahipala appreciated the organization’s humanitarian activities even in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic peak. He also vowed to extend the support of WHO to PBM, after utilizing the district-level social safety network of the PBM by working jointly to serve the vulnerable populace of the country.