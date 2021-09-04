Exams on Saturday postponed

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, Board of Secondary Education Karachi and Ziauddin University Examination Board have postponed the ongoing scheduled examinations on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the city on Friday night, while the MAT office also predicted another spell of heavy rainfall on today. The boards have informed the students and the examiners that no exams would be taken place on Saturday (today). The boards also informed that the new dates for postponed papers (examinations), would be announced later.