Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in Wadh

QUETTA: Balochistan's first chief minister and founder of the Balochistan National Party Ataullah Mengal was laid to rest on Friday in his ancestral town of Wadh in Balochistan's district Khuzdar.

Mengal passed away a day earlier in Karachi after being ill for some time. He was hospitalised in the city for a week. He was 92.

His funeral prayers were held at the Government High School Wadh, close to 3:30pm, and were attended by a large number of political and tribal leaders.

The town of Wadh observed a shutter down in mourning. The BNP has announced a 40-day mourning period and in this time, the party flag will remain at half mast.