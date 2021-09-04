PM conveys concerns to UK over Red List

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday shared concerns on the retention of Pakistan on the Red List by the UK government, causing inconvenience to dual nationals.

The prime minister expressed these concerns during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who called on Imran Khan here. Views were exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral matters and regional and international issues.

He sensitised the UK foreign secretary on the gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), including the inhuman snatching away of the mortal remains of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the senior Kashmiri leader.

Recalling his telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the prime minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. He underlined the importance of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and regional stability. The prime minister noted that it was critical to stabilise the security situation in Afghanistan, take steps to consolidate peace, and preclude any mass exodus. In this context, preventing humanitarian crisis and stabilising the economy were the urgent needs. The prime minister stressed that the international community should stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, undertake positive engagement, and create incentives for ensuring a peaceful, stable and inclusive polity.

On the bilateral side, the prime minister inter alia noted the long-standing relationship and strong people-to-people ties between the two countries. Matters relating to climate change, peace and stability in South Asia, and global geopolitical situation were also discussed.