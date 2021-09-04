A woman killed, another commits suicide

SUKKUR: A man shot dead a woman in Sukkur, in another incident a woman was found dead mysteriously in Khairpur Nathan Shah.

Reports said in Behar Colony Sukkur, accused Qaimuddin Malik and Sharfuddin had shot dead a woman, identified as Hidayata over an enmity in Sukkur, and managed to escape from the scene. The police have raided various spots to arrest the accused. In another incident, a body of a woman, identified as Salma Khoso was recovered from her father Sahib Khan’ house. The parents told the police that the deceased had been living with her parents after she had a quarrel with her husband. Her father further told the police that the deceased woman had committed suicide.