Cleanliness drive conducted in Nathiagali

ABBOTTABAD: COMSATS University Abbottabad campus, in coordination with Galiyat Development Authority and district administration, carried out a campaign for awareness and cleaning trash left by tourists in Nathiagali.

More than 200 students and faculty members participated in this campaign.

The activity was aimed at raising awareness in society regarding the negative impacts of filth on the environment and to motivate youths to come forward and perform their role for environment protection and sustainability.

Director COMSATS University Abbottabad Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan said on the occasion that COMSATS University had always participated in social welfare activities.

He said that being responsible citizens, all should be aware of the negative effects of the waste on the environment and living organisms.