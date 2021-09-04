KMU issues schedule for admission tests

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU, Peshawar has released the schedule for the entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes in Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Nursing and Allied Health Sciences.

According to the schedule issued by the KMU Directorate of Admission, in addition to KMU’s constituent institutes, the affiliated institutes included Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Nursing, BS Public Health and BS Paramedical Sciences the ETEA test for admissions to these programmes would be held simultaneously in different cities of the province on Sunday, October 10at 9:00 am, while the last date for online registration and submission of fees is September 20.

The students who want to enroll in DPT, Nursing, Public Health and Paramedical Sciences in KMU constituent and its affiliated institutes must appear in the test without which any student will not be eligible for admission to these programmes.

In order to take the ETEA test, a registration fee of Rs3,000 / - has to be deposited in any branch of the Muslim Commercial Bank for which a fee slip can be obtained by logging on to KMU’s official website https://kmuts.pk.

Meanwhile, a clarification statement issued by the KMU Directorate of Admission said that the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), Islamabad is conducting a separate nationwide MDCAT for admissions in public and private medical and dental colleges and KMU has no role in this test.

However, students who want to get admission in DPT, BS Nursing, BS Public Health and BS Paramedics of KMU constituent and its affiliated institutions, it is mandatory for them to appear in KMU-ETEA test which will be held on October 10 without which no student would be considered eligible for admission in these programmes.