Majority in cities, villages without clean drinking water: Moonis

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi said in a tweet that due to poor policies of the past, most people in Pakistan’s cities and 70% of villages today are deprived of clean drinking water. “Millions of Karachi citizens have become the vassals of the tanker mafia, 30% of deaths and 40% of diseases in the country are due to contaminated water,” the minister regretted.

He said most effective solution to the serious problems is possible only through full cooperation between the provinces and the federation.