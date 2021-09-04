PIC for making public complaints about lower courts

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission has directed the public information officer of the Lahore High Court to make public complaints about lower courts and action taken on them.

According to documents received by daily Jang, Chief Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah, giving his decision in the advocate Abdullah Malik vs Lahore High Court case, said the information about under-trial cases in lower courts, their categories, the number of under-trial cases at the principal seat and various benches, strategy on these cases, reasons for keeping the cases pending and under-process complaints against lower courts should be provided to advocate Abdullah Malik.

The chief commissioner said the above-mentioned information should also be made public on the LHC website.