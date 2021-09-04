Mazahir Sadpara to study at UMT on scholarship

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hassan Murad Friday announced admission on scholarship for Mazahir Sadpara, son of Pakistani mountaineer late Ali Sadpara.

According to a press release, he met Sajid Ali Sadpara, elder brother of Mazahir Sadpara, at the UMT here.

He hoped Sajid Sadpara would continue the legacy of his great father.

Ibrahim Murad said Mazahir Sadpara would study at UMT Dr Hassan Murad School of Management on scholarship.

Sajid Sadpara said it was honour for him to meet the UMT president.