SUKKUR: Two men have accidently electrocuted in two different incidents in Sukkur and Khairpur.

Reports said a man, identified as Noor Muhammad Mallah, had contacted with en electric wire lying on ground in Nara Town of Khairpur. Reports said a man Suban Ali Sheikh had also contacted with an 11000KV electric wire, when he was going to his fields at Mirpur Mathello in Sukkur.