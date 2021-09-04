Compliance of court orderKhursheed shifted to jail from NICVD

SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has been shifted to jail from the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Disease (NICVD), Sukkur on the compliance of the Sindh High Court bench Sukkur order.

Reports said the former opposition leader had been receiving treatment at NICVD Sukkur since his arrest, in a case pertaining to accumulation of wealth beyond his known source of income along with his 18 other accomplices. The Sindh government had declared the NICVD as a sub-jail for him, where he had allegedly been conducting politicial activities, including party meetings and others. Taking cognizance of Shah’s prolonged stay in NICVD, the SHC Sukkur Bench had expressed its resentment and remarked that the home department had unnecessarily declared the health facility as a sub-jail that badly affecting other patients.

The AAG Sindh had appraised the court that the NICVD was declared a sub-jail for Khursheed Shah on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. It is pertinent to mention here that a PTI leader Syed Tahir Shah had filed a petition, challenging Khursheed Shah’s prolonged stay at NICVD Sukkur in the garb of his alleged ailment. The petitioner had requested the court to inquire from the Sindh Health Department regarding Shah’s ailment and treatment being provided to him during his stay at the health facility.