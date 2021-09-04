Revised budget for KP-TEVTA approved

PESHAWAR: The 18th meeting of Board of Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) has approved the revised budget 2020-21 and estimated budget for the financial year 2021-22 as recommended by the finance committee.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan chaired the 18th meeting of the KP-TEVTA, said a handout. Besides other members of the board, Special Assistant to chief minister for Industries Abdul Karim, concerned administrative secretaries, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress on implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting of the board and it was told that new vacancies have been created for Gems & Jewelry Training Centre Hayatabad.

It was informed that in line with the board’s decision Women Vocational Centre has been established in Swat as well. It was further informed that a decision regarding MoUs with Wish International and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Industry had also been implemented.

The forum approved standard operating procedure for regulating commercial activities inside Technical & Vocational Educational Training Institutes. Moreover, the board also granted approval to notification of ToRs of the human resource committee of KP TEVTA. The board also approved name of Zia Muhammad as private member of HR Committee of TEVTA and creation of posts for institutes of KP TEVTA.