Coronavirus claims 28 lives in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus claimed 28 lives on Friday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the highest number of fatalities caused by the fatal virus in a single day in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Health experts said they had recorded an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases and fatalities after Muharram in the province.

The three tertiary care hospitals in Peshawar, the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) are rapidly receiving Covid patients from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with most of them requiring intensive care.

Almost all beds in the intensive care units of the three hospitals are occupied and extra patients who need intensive care are being accommodated in the isolation rooms and high dependency unit.

However, the people in the markets and public places are least bothered to follow the standard operating procedures. They do not realize that the situation has become critical.

The door-to-door vaccination drive started months ago in KP is also having certain deficiencies.

Like the anti-polio campaign, the vaccinators are facing refusals from a large number of people, having certain apprehensions about the corona vaccine.

In the anti-polio campaign, the vaccinators used to do fake finger-marking to avoid repercussions from bosses as well as troublemakers in the community.

In the corona vaccination, the teams had to register troublemakers refusing vaccines on the basis of misconception to satisfy high-ups as every assistant is assigned a specific figure for vaccination in their areas.

Peshawar is paying a heavy price as the majority of people are violating SOPs. Around 20 of the 28 people who died on Friday belonged to Peshawar alone. So far, Peshawar has lost 2428 people to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Four people died in Abbottabad, three in Dera Ismail Khan, and one in Bajaur.

According to officials of the Health department and health experts, most of the people died from the Indian variant of the coronavirus.