PM assures constant facilitation of construction industry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reiterated his government’s resolve to continue facilitating the construction industry in order to create wealth and boost the country’s exports.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day ICCI Pakistan Property, Housing and Construction Expo 2021 here. Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider and President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Yasir Ilyas attended the event.

The expo featured the pavilions of the commercial banks, Board of Investment, State Bank of Pakistan, companies and businesses

related to the construction industry, including real estate developers, marketing firms, cement, marble, tiles, electronics, cable and many others.

As pointed out by the ICCI president, the prime minister assured that the issue of lease renewal of industrial units in Islamabad would be resolved after discussion at the National Coordination Committee on Construction.

Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider lauded the initiative of Expo which provided a platform to all construction-related industries to promote their products. He appreciated the ICCI president’s offer for construction of a million houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. He told the gathering that the council on construction had held over a hundred meetings to discuss the relevant issues and facilitation of the industry. He also assured that the recommendations of the Expo would be presented to the prime minister for onward consideration.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas appreciated the announcement of package for construction industry what he said had protected the daily wagers from unemployment particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the reduction of 50 percent duty on tourism related imports was also a good step towards exploiting the immense potential of tourism. He called for development of a new industrial estate in Islamabad offering a financial support of Rs4 billion from Islamabad’s business community.

Moreover, he said the ICCI was in process of compiling a database of the country’s exporters for its onward dissemination to the country’s missions abroad to help establish business to business linkages.