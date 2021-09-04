Medal rush as Tokyo Paralympics enters home straight

TOKYO: Paralympians battled for the last medals in swimming and cycling on Friday, while Turkey’s women defended their goalball title as the Tokyo Games headed into their final days.

A whopping 55 gold medals were up for grabs on day 10 of the competition, including the men’s and women’s finals in goalball—one of the few Paralympic sports without an Olympic equivalent.

Women’s champions Turkey beat the United States 9-2, ending the comeback queens’ run of second-half victories. Brazil were set to take on China in the men’s final.

In swimming, there were 16 finals on the last day of competition, and US Paralympic legend Jessica Long added another medal to her bulging collection.

She won the women’s S8 100m butterfly to clinch her 29th Paralympic medal—the same number as her age, and more than Michael Phelps’ 28 Olympic medals.

Russian silver medallist Viktoriia Ischchiulova, 16, said Long was “so cool” and “an idol for me”.

Meanwhile, Niels Vink of the Netherlands won bronze in wheelchair tennis quad singles, beating Japan’s Koji Sugeno 6-1, 6-4.

Eighteen-year-old Vink, who set his sights on becoming a Paralympian when he visited the 2012 London Games with his mother, was the tournament’s youngest player.

Curtis McGrath, an Australian canoeist who lost his legs in Afghanistan, told AFP he had no regrets about the time he served there, after winning a second Paralympics gold.

The 33-year-old powered to victory through the wind and rain on Friday in the men’s KL2 canoe sprint.

But he said he had also been closely following news about the country, where the Taliban swept back into power last month. “It’s a tragic situation. My heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

New Paralympic events badminton and taekwondo continued a day after Peru’s Leonor Espinoza Carranza won the martial art’s inaugural gold in the women’s K44 -49kg.

Her victory means 83 countries have won at least one medal at the Tokyo Games, equalling the record from Rio 2016.