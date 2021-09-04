Boris flays racist abuse

LONDON: Boris Johnson has condemned racist abuse aimed at England players during the team’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary.

The Prime Minister said that the abuse, which included monkey chants directed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham, was “completely unacceptable”.

He urged Fifa, world football’s governing body, to take “strong action”.

Johnson wrote on Twitter: “It is completely unacceptable that @England players were racially abused in Hungary last night. I urge @FIFAcom to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good.”