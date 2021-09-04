FIFA pledges action against racist abuse of England players

LONDON: FIFA vowed to take action after racist abuse was aimed at England players during their World Cup qualifier in Hungary as Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday labelled the incidents “completely unacceptable”.

Monkey chants were directed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during Thursday’s match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, which Euro 2020 runners-up England won 4-0.

Manchester City forward Sterling scored the first goal in the convincing win but the result was overshadowed by the abuse aimed at the visitors’ black players.

Missiles and a flare were also thrown onto the pitch by a hostile home crowd.

European football’s governing body UEFA in July ordered Hungary to play their next three games behind closed doors, with one match suspended for two years, after finding its supporters guilty of discriminatory behaviour during Euro 2020.

However, the ban did not come into effect for the World Cup qualifier against England because it is a FIFA competition.

FIFA said “adequate action” would be taken in regard to the abuse the players were subjected to in Budapest.

“First and foremost, FIFA strongly rejects any form of racism and violence and has a very clear zero-tolerance stance for such behaviour in football,” it said in a statement.

“FIFA will take adequate actions as soon as it receives match reports concerning yesterday’s Hungary-England game.” England’s players were also booed before kick-off in the Hungarian capital after they took the knee as a gesture against racism and discrimination.

It is not the first time manager Gareth Southgate has had to deal with the fallout from racist behaviour towards his team—Euro 2020 qualifiers in Montenegro and Bulgaria were tarnished by similar incidents.

And Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the victims of online racist abuse after missing penalties in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy at Wembley in July.

“It sounds like there has been some incidents and everybody knows what we stand for as a team and that that’s completely unacceptable,” the England boss said after the result in Hungary, which preserved his side’s perfect record in the group.

“Everything is being reported... and we have to see what happens from there.”

The Football Association said in a statement: “We will be asking FIFA to investigate the matter. We continue to support the players and staff in our collective determination to highlight and tackle discrimination in all its forms.”