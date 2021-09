After the war

I was a college student on 9/11. The ensuing ‘War on Terror’, anchored by the bombing and US occupation of Afghanistan, has been with us ever since – virtually my entire adult life.

President Biden was right to end the war in Afghanistan and follow through on a deal that his predecessor Donald Trump had negotiated with the Taliban. As Biden explained, “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”

Although the fighting in America’s longest war may have ended, Biden must address the war’s lingering wounds to the people of Afghanistan and to our own country’s ideals of justice and the rule of law. First and foremost, the US needs to provide adequate humanitarian aid and buttress refugee resettlement efforts. The Afghan people undoubtedly bore the brunt of the war’s costs. Nearly 50,000 civilians have been killed and poverty is widespread, with 90 percent of the population living on less than $2 a day.

Another remnant of the war lies far from Afghanistan on the southeastern end of Cuba.

The prison facility located on the US military base at Guantanamo Bay (Gitmo) is a glaring reminder of the war’s human rights failures and damage to the rule of law. Then-President Bush created the prison in January 2002 to house exclusively Muslim men captured in the ‘War on Terror’.

As with the Afghan war, Biden must ensure that the prison never sees its 20th anniversary. The indefinite detention of prisoners at Gitmo without charge or trial, and the documented acts of their torture and mistreatment, tarnish America’s global standing.

“Guantanamo was designed to bypass the Constitution and the U.S. criminal justice system,” writes Omar Ashmawy, a former military prosecutor at Gitmo. “It failed because that idea is contrary to American principles.” Keeping it open is not an option.

During the course of the war, the US held around 220 Afghans at Gitmo along with nearly 600 other detainees. Many were transferred there from the notorious US prison at Bagram airbase in Afghanistan.

Of the roughly 800 original detainees, the 39 that still remain have almost all been imprisoned for 15 years or more, and only seven are facing active charges. The New York Times has calculated that each Gitmo prisoner costs $13 million a year.

Ashmawy has called for closing the prison. So have over 100 human rights organizations, 24 senators, and 75 members of the House of Representatives. Of the remaining detainees, some could be tried in federal courts and others already cleared for release should be repatriated to their home countries if possible or resettled in third countries with security guarantees.

Excerpted: ‘Now Close Gitmo, Too’

Counterpunch.org