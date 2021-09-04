Ali Geelani’s demise: Pakistan flag at half-mast at High Commission

LONDON: Pakistan flag was flying at half-mast at the Pakistan High Commission here on Thursday to observe a day of official mourning on the demise of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani, said a statement.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that Pakistan flag would fly at half-mast and a day of official mourning will be observed across the country following the passing away of Syed Ali Geelani.

Earlier in his condolence message, High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan said: “Deeply saddened on the passing away of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the towering icon of Kashmiri freedom struggle. Had the honour of meeting him on several occasions. His inspiring & unwavering commitment will continue to illuminate the way to Azadi (freedom).”