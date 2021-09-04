Kashmir lockdown extended after Geelani’s death

HELD SRINAGAR: Thousands of Indian security forces maintained a lockdown across occupied Kashmir on Friday after the death of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani sparked clashes with protesters.

The death of Geelani at the age of 92 heightened tensions in the disputed Himalayan territory after authorities refused to let him have a public funeral.

Authorities said an internet and mobile phone shutdown ordered after the freedom icon died late on Wednesday would continue and tight security was in place around Friday prayers in Srinagar.

Many mosques in the Muslim-majority region had announced that they would say special prayers for Geelani. Thousands of police and troops manned barricades and patrolled streets to keep people indoors following clashes between residents and government forces in Srinagar late on Thursday.

Police fired tear gas to disperse stone-throwing protesters. Geelani’s son accused police of taking his father’s body away to be buried in the middle of the night, hours after his death. The family said no relatives were allowed at the burial.

A video widely shared on social media showed police in a scuffle with Geelani’s relatives before taking away his body that was wrapped in a Pakistani flag. India imposed a similar internet shutdown and other restrictions for nearly a year after stripping the territory of its semi-autonomy in 2019.

Geelani, who had spent much of the past five decades in jail or under house arrest, had infuriated successive Indian governments with his pro-Pakistan stance and demands for a self-determination vote. Pakistan observed a day of official mourning for Geelani on Thursday.

On Friday, funeral prayers in absentia were held once again for Geelani, this time in Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque. President Arif Alvi, federal ministers, parliamentarians and a large number of people from different walks of life joined the prayers.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, Inter Services Intelligence Director General Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, information minister Fawad Chaudhry and other government officials also attended the prayers.